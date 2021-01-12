Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Trading 12.1% Higher

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.02. 357,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 101,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

