Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.72 Million

Analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post $26.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.95 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $86.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.99 million to $88.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.48 million, with estimates ranging from $127.47 million to $160.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROG. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Progenity stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.