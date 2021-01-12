Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.36

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 2057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -39.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $692,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,711.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,735,550 shares of company stock valued at $57,850,078. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 665,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

