Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $146,955.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,723,015,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,322,733 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.