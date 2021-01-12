Propy Reaches One Day Volume of $100,149.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Propy has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $100,149.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00380738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.64 or 0.04238112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.