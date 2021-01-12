PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. PROS makes up about 6.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of PROS worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PROS by 60.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $201,519.36. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Insiders have sold 24,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 8,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,387. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

