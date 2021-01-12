ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.41 and last traded at $75.52. 23,728 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 48.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the period.

