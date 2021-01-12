ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,621 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. 4,148 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.