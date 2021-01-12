ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $8.85. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 3,567 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

