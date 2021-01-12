ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $11.90. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 209 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.