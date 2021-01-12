ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) by 1,673.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

