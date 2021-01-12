ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.47. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

