Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

