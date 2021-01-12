Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.47

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 91796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several research firms recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

