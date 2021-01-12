Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.65 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Proton token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $9.65 million and $1.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

