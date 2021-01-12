Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.63

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 13021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 720,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

