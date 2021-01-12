Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.29

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $17.12. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 11,694 shares changing hands.

PROV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

