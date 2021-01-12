PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

PTC stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

