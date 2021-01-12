Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 2,077,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,528. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

