Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.