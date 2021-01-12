PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $344,778.31 and approximately $31,260.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00112149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00262281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064713 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062243 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.