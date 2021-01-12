Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 12,856 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. 250,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

