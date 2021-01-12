Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,690 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.50% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,854,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 890,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,508,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 1,017,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

