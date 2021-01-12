Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.