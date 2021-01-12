Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 2,316,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

