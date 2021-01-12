Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 450,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,526. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

