Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

