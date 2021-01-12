Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of BKF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 37,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,976. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

