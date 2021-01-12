Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter.

CMF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,463. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

