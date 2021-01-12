Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $38.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $849.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,985,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.84 and a 200 day moving average of $447.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

