Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 284,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,267. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

