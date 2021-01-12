Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

