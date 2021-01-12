Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 181.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,043. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

