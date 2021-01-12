Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 990,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

