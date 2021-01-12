Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $142.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

