Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

