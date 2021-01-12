Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,122 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. 697,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,637. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

