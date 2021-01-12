Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

AVLR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,818 shares of company stock worth $45,461,913. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

