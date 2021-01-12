Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 30,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $43,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 4,216,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.20.

