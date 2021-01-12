Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 44,136 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,136 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,951,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 335,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,958. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

