Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,918 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.