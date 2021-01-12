PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; PureBase SulFe Hume Si Advantage that provides minerals while improving the nutrient uptake to plants, and improving soil biology; and PureBase Humate INU Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

