PutinCoin Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $41,134.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,476.54 or 0.99635245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043503 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

