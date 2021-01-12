Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Cap of $229,716.23

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $229,716.23 and $8,163.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,905,101 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.