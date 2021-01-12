Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits One Day Volume of $4,806.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $353,383.07 and approximately $4,806.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00064703 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062188 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

