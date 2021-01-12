Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QEPC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -0.10. Q.E.P. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

