Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

