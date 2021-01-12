Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.