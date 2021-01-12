Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lindsay Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE LNN opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $144.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

