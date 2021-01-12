Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Reduced by Analyst

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

CW opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 82,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.